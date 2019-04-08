VIDEO: American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott arrives back in Uganda after being kidnapped

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows Costa Mesa resident Kimberly Sue Endicott and her Congolese safari guide, who were kidnapped at gunpoint last week in a Ugandan wilderness park, arriving safely back to Uganda.

Endicott and her guide Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo were freed Sunday in a negotiated handover after they were kidnapped for five days.

The release came after a ransom was paid with an unknown amount, but the gunmen originally used Endicott's cell phone to demand $500,000.

RELATED: Costa Mesa resident Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda
EMBED More News Videos

Kimberly Sue Endicott, a Costa Mesa resident who was kidnapped for ransom last week in Uganda, has been released safely along with her Congolese safari guide.



Other details of Endicott's release were not immediately disclosed, including the identity of the person or entity that made the payment.

President Donald Trump tweeted Uganda must find the kidnappers so people will feel safe going there.

"Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there. Bring them to justice openly and quickly!" the president's tweet said.



Ugandan security forces launched a search for Endicott and the local driver after they were abducted in the wildlife park on April 2. They were ambushed by four gunmen in the park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycosta mesaafricasafarikidnapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News