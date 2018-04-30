An Oakland police officer who responded to a call at the Ghost Ship warehouse in 2015 predicted the fire danger there.The officer can be heard in police body cam video obtained by the East Bay Times."One spark and it will be all bad," said Officer Moises Palanco, commenting on conditions inside the warehouse a year before the deadly 2016 fire that killed 36 people.Police defended the officer saying they're not trained to identify fire hazards.The art collective warehouse erupted in flames during an electronic music party in December 2016.