U.S. & WORLD

Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, survived a harrowing crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him, local officials said. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 70-year-old motorist was driving down State Highway 358 when his vehicle was struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road, causing his car to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash's aftermath showed a group of nine people working together to right the burning vehicle.


Police said they believed the driver "would not have survived without (the) heroic efforts" of the first responders and civilians.

Three other people in the burning car escaped with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to local media reports, while the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that driver may have been drinking, KRIS-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireu.s. & worldtexas newsdashboard camerasrescuewrong wayCorpus Christi
U.S. & WORLD
Kevin Spacey plans not-guilty plea in sexual assault case
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom set to take office Monday
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Driver killed after slamming into parked cars in San Pedro
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
Kevin Spacey plans not-guilty plea in sexual assault case
Show More
Gov. Jerry Brown reflects on term, legacy as he leaves office
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
Whittier woman's body found wrapped in plastic
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
More News