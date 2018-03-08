Police arrested a 16-year-old after the teen allegedly struck and killed a duck with a golf club at the Whispering Lakes Golf Course in Ontario.The boy shared video of him hitting the duck to social media Wednesday night, and the remains of the duck were later found, according to a statement from the Ontario Police Department.Members of the Colony High School golfing team were practicing that day and said one of them accidentally hit a duck while teeing off, but then the graphic video hit Twitter and got the attention of Ontario police investigators."They went out, contacted him, discussed the case -- what happened with the duck -- at which time they decided to place him under arrest for animal abuse," said Detective Melissa Ramirez.He was arrested at his home and issued a citation for felony animal abuse. He was later released to the custody of his parents.Because he is a juvenile, police did not identify him.Ramirez said angry calls came in after the 45-second video clip was posted online.According to the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, the boy said he killed the duck to put it out of its misery, but police think there may be more to the story."They went as far as to share it on a social media platform, so you wonder, 'What was your purpose? Was it amusing to you? Do you think other people would think it's amusing? It's very concerning," Ramirez added.The school district superintendent issued a written statement, saying in part: "Colony High School does not condone animal cruelty in any way, and is fully cooperating with Ontario police with regard to this incident."Meantime, police said when it comes to injured animals, let professionals determine their fate.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Joe Tirre at (909) 395-2862.