VIDEO: 2 kids nearly hit by car that lost control, slammed into restaurant patio in Napa

NAPA, Calif. -- Two young children and a woman are lucky to be alive after a driver lost control and slammed into the outside dining area of Villa Corona restaurant in Napa's Bel Air Plaza on Monday.

The Napa Police Department posted stunning surveillance video of the crash on Facebook.

They wrote, "This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings. This family was just stepping out of a restaurant when the driver the car lost control. Only minor injuries were reported when it was all said and done."

According to the Napa Valley Register, the 60-year-old driver and a child who was about 2 or 3 years old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An Instagram post from Napa police shows damage following the crash, with debris scattered across the patio and sidewalk.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napacar crashclose callcar accidentcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News