Police chase ends with boat on fire in Compton - VIDEO

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captures the end of a dangerous police chase through Compton that ended with a boat on fire.
The wild sequence of events began after a man driving a stolen truck hauling a boat struck an LAPD officer around 3 a.m Sunday.
Police immediately took up the chase, which ended a short time later near Rosecrans and Central Avenue, with the suspect surrendering.
The injured officer was treated and later released from the hospital.
