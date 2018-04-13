SAN BRUNO, Calif. --We are getting a first look at the Mountain View Police Department's encounter with the YouTube shooting suspect the morning of the attack.
Mountain View police released video that includes the officer-worn camera footage and the dispatch radio traffic.
Nasim Aghdam was found sleeping in her car around 1:40 on April 3rd after she was reported missing by her family.
Aghdam tells the officer she has no plans on going home.
Officer: "Are you taking any type of medication at all?"
Nasim Aghdam: "No."
Officer: "Are you supposed to take medication?"
Nasim Aghdam: "No."
Officer: "You don't want to hurt yourself, do you? Do you want to hurt anybody else?"
Nasim Aghdam: (Shakes her head no)
Officer: "You don't want to commit suicide or anything like that right?"
Nasim Aghdam: "No."
Officer: "OK."
She says she drove straight Mountain View from San Diego because she was looking to start a new life. Hours later, police say Aghdam went on a shooting rampage at YouTube headquarters, wounded three people before turning the gun on herself.