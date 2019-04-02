VIDEO: Vallejo police release bodycam footage from deadly shooting in Taco Bell drive-thru

VALLEJO, Calif. -- The Vallejo Police Department released body camera footage and 911 audio from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in a Taco Bell drive-thru in February."Our hope is that this information helps members of the public separate fact from fiction regarding this incident," the department said in a statement.On Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, officers fatally shot 21-year-old Willie McCoy at the Taco Bell located in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.Vallejo police say they got a call just after 10:30 p.m. that night about a Mercedes parked in the drive-thru line, whose driver was slumped over.In a statement to KGO, Vallejo police claim McCoy had a gun in his lap. They say when McCoy started to move, they told him to keep his hand visible, but that he reached for the gun instead. "In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver," police said.McCoy's brother and much of the community were skeptical of the police's story."Today, the Vallejo Police Department is releasing an informational video to explain to the community how the events on February 9, 2019, unfolded," the department said in a March 29 statement."The video contains the audio from the 911 call, the audio from the Dispatch Center to the Officers and enhanced video from the body-worn cameras each officer activated during the incident. This is our first time releasing video in this fashion and it is our hope that we provided sufficient context for the community to understand the facts of this incident."They are also releasing raw footage from the six officers' body cameras. Certain parts of the video showing medical aid given to McCoy are being left out in consideration to his family, Vallejo PD said.The statement concluded with, "It is also important to understand that the incident remains under investigation in accordance with the Solano County Fatal Incident Protocol and additional details around the event are still being explored. Once the investigation is complete, the Solano County District Attorney's Office will make their final determination."