VIDEO: Power pole impales Seattle couple's SUV

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE (KABC) -- Dramatic new video shows a power pole smashing on top of an SUV driven by a couple in the Seattle area.

The traffic camera footage shows the moment the pole collapses and impales the Ford Edge carrying Tom and Linda Cook.

They were injured, but survived.

More than a dozen power poles fell over that day on the busy road near Seattle.

It's still unclear why.

Another camera shows a bicycle rider narrowly escaping a collapsing power pole and the power cables.
