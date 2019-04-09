VIDEO: Power pole impales Seattle couple's SUV

SEATTLE (KABC) -- Dramatic new video shows a power pole smashing on top of an SUV driven by a couple in the Seattle area.The traffic camera footage shows the moment the pole collapses and impales the Ford Edge carrying Tom and Linda Cook.They were injured, but survived.More than a dozen power poles fell over that day on the busy road near Seattle.It's still unclear why.Another camera shows a bicycle rider narrowly escaping a collapsing power pole and the power cables.