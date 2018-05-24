NJ prom cut short when yachts collide on Hudson River

Jim Dolan has more on the two docked yachts that collided on the Hudson River. (@OttoJon )

HOBOKEN, New Jersey --
A New Jersey high school's prom was cut short when two yachts collided on the Hudson River.

Seniors from Weehawken High School were celebrating their prom on a docked yacht Thursday night when it collided with another boat around 8 p.m.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members on board the Cornucopia Destiny when it somehow rear-ended the Cornucopia Sundancer, smashing it into the pier.
No one on board the boat was injured.

Officers with the Hoboken Police Department responded to the scene and helped coordinate buses for the students.

The superintendent said every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.
