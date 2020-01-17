Video released of shooting inside crowded Westlake nightclub that left man wounded

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released new video Friday showing a shooting inside a busy nightclub in Westlake that left a man injured.

One of the suspects was caught on camera appearing to fire a gun inside the Silver Platter Nighclub near West 7th Street on Jan. 4 around 12:50 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was involved in an argument with two men seen in the video. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim - who was standing near a crowd of people - before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was later released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a goatee and between the ages of 35 and 40.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Rampart Area gang detectives at 213-484-3660
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westlakelos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentshootingcaught on videoinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Semi-truck hauling chickens crashes, overturns in Chino Hills
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know
1-year-old kidnapped in Santa Cruz, police say
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
2 injured after Corvette crashes through fence at Burbank airport
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
2 firefighters rescued after being trapped in burning building
Show More
Meet the LAFD fire station helping Skid Row's homeless
Giants hire 1st full-time female coach in MLB history
South LA child shot: Investigators looking at whether gun was properly stored
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News