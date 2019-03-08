SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police on Thursday released surveillance video of a shooting in Silver Lake, as the search continues for the gunman.
The video shows the man pulling a gun from his waist band, aiming at the victim and pulling the trigger.
He then gets into a black Range Rover and rides away.
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 2 near Sunset and Silver Lake Boulevards.
Investigators say the suspect had just been ejected from a business when he pulled the gun and opened fire.
The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian man around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.
The victim survived.
Video released of suspect in Silver Lake shooting
