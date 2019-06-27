Video released of woman allegedly driving drunk while in her wedding dress

MARANA, Ariz. -- Video has been released of the Arizona woman who allegedly drove drunk while in her wedding dress.

If you're not familiar with this story: Last year, Amber Young was driving in her wedding dress and crashed. Police suspected her of DUI and tweeted about it, saying it happened on her wedding day.

Some people thought that was unnecessary shaming, and the tweet came down.

The woman's lawyer claimed it was a lie, and that the woman was wearing a sun dress, not a wedding dress.

Now, police have released bodycam video, where she states it's her bridal gown.

She has since pleaded guilty and is currently on probation.
