VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked while covering anti-violence protest in Mexico

By ABC7.com staff
MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- In Mexico, a reporter was violently attacked while covering a protest ... against violence.

The reporter, who works for a CNN affiliate, was covering a demonstration against gender violence in Mexico City.

Without warning and for no apparent reason, a man came up and punched him in the face.

The reporter was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital, but expected to be OK.

No word on whether the attacker was arrested.

It wasn't the only incident: police say 16 people were injured at the anti-violence protest.
