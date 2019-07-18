VIDEO: Robbers chase, pistol-whip 69-year-old Mira Loma pharmacy owner

MIRA LOMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured three masked men who allegedly robbed a Mira Loma pharmacy and attacked its 69-year-old owner.Video shows the robbers run into the store on Country Club Drive on July 12, chase the owner then pistol-whip him as he tries to escape.The victim was able to make it outside, but one of the men is seen pulling him back into the store, where the beating and robbery continued.The owner's family said they've called the Riverside Sheriff's Department several times to report the crime but have received no response.Eyewitness New has also contacted the sheriff's department and has not yet heard back.