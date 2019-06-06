VIDEO: Robbery suspects brutally beat unsuspecting victim in Long Beach

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Long Beach Police Department released security camera video of a street robbery, hoping to identify the three suspects.

The video shows a May 15 incident at a shopping mall parking lot on Anaheim Street and Obispo Avenue.

A suspect hits a victim from behind and then unleashes punch after punch. While the victim is on the ground, the suspect grabs his white headphones and then kicks him.

The suspect turns to leave but comes back and kicks the victim again before delivering more blows.

A second suspect also attacks the victim. They steal his white shoes. Meantime, a third suspect appears to be recording it all on a cellphone.

Police believe the suspects were involved in three other attacks in Long Beach between May 14 and May 23.

In all four robberies, the suspects forcibly took property from the unsuspecting victims.

None of the victims reported any serious injuries.

Some shoppers say they are being more cautious.

"I'm always with someone now, you know, 'cause I'm scared," said Long Beach resident Nicole Allan. "It could happen anywhere."

Anyone with information about the robberies can use the P3 Tips app, call "L.A. Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use lacrimestoppers.org.
