Video: San Diego father leaps into action, chases thieves stealing from daughter's car

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A father in San Diego leapt into action to stop thieves from stealing from his daughter's car.

Barefoot and in boxers, Javier Diaz was captured on surveillance video sprinting out of his house around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to confront the thieves.

It turns out they had been drilling into his daughter's Toyota Prius to steal its catalytic converter.

Diaz hopped into his truck and chased the group for several blocks before they ultimately got away.

"He followed them a couple blocks down to try and retrieve that license plate, but again, they were going so fast through the neighborhood that he couldn't get a clear view," said his daughter Karina Diaz. "I'm glad he reacted quickly and happy that he's okay."

Her car insurance won't cover the cost of the theft, so she'll have to pay the $2,000 bill out of pocket.

Luckily, her dad was able to get a partial license plate, so they're hopeful the thieves will be caught soon.

