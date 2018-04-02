Good Samaritans rushed to rescue a person trapped inside a burning car in Lake Elsinore. The aftermath of the deadly crash and their desperate attempt was caught on video.Lake Elsinore police said they responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Railroad Canyon Drive and Church Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. They found a Honda sedan fully engulfed in flames.Dramatic video shows witnesses pull up, get out of their cars and race to help the victims inside the car. Several people ran toward the flames, smashing at the car with what looks like hammers and anything else they could get their hands on.The driver and only occupant of the Honda sedan, a 19-year-old Lake Elsinore man, died at the scene, police said. One other person at the scene was reported to have minor injuries.Lake Elsinore police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the cause remains under investigation.Witnesses said the car and another one were street racing at the time of the crash. Investigators were investigating that claim.Edison crews remained on scene Monday, continuing to work on the damaged power pole. Railroad Canyon between Tassel Road and Summerhill Drive will remain closed to traffic on the westbound side as work continued.