VIDEO: Sexual assault suspect falls through roof of North Hollywood theater

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a sexual assault suspect fell through a roof of a business in North Hollywood Wednesday night.
Police said he was initially wanted for a sexual assault and was seen near a Walgreens at Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.
The suspect fled on foot when officers attempted to reach him, and he somehow made it on to the roof of a theater, police said.
Video shows the suspect's legs dangling before he ultimately falls.
Officers were then able to take him into custody.
