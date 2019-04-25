VIDEO: Sexual assault suspect falls through roof of North Hollywood theater

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a sexual assault suspect fell through a roof of a business in North Hollywood Wednesday night.Police said he was initially wanted for a sexual assault and was seen near a Walgreens at Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.The suspect fled on foot when officers attempted to reach him, and he somehow made it on to the roof of a theater, police said.Video shows the suspect's legs dangling before he ultimately falls.Officers were then able to take him into custody.