Video shows man allegedly trying to grab child out of car in Costco parking lot near San Diego

VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment that a man allegedly tried to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a car in a Costco parking lot in the San Diego area.On Sept. 19, deputies responded to the parking lot on Hacienda Drive in Vista following the incident.Video released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department shows the man walking up to the SUV and opening the back passenger door as it was backing out of the parking spot.That's when the mother gets out of the driver seat to confront the man as the car continues to move backward. Deputies arrived shortly after.The man, identified as Adam Glavinic, was arrested for attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked at the Vista Detention Facility."It is understandable that anytime an incident involves a child in the vicinity of an event, it can produce fear and anxiety on the part of parents and community," the department said in a statement.It added that there is no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to other children in the community.