'Hard to watch': Video shows brazen, ambush-style attack on older Asian man inside SF laundromat

SAN FRANCISCO -- Just days after new safety efforts were launched in San Francisco's Chinatown, video is surfacing of a shocking attack targeting an older man in a laundromat on the Nob Hill/Chinatown border.Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments a 67-year-old customer is attacked by three people in a laundromat around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23."Oh my God, he looks so scared...it's horrible and so concerning," says a nearby business owner, who watched surveillance video from that night.The man is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars -- all in a matter of about 45 seconds."It's so hard to watch... an old man shoved down like that is so helpless," says the woman.This attack comes shortly after increased patrols in San Francisco's Chinatown on the heels of a number of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown.On Feb. 18, SFPD community liaison members handed out fliers to raise awareness in Chinese communities, and San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin touted extra visibility on the streets.Since then, the effort hasn't let up.Officer Robert Rueca, Public Information Officer for SFPD, spoke of the newly-appointed Central Station captain's effort to include an increased effort of patrols and "ability to respond to the community's needs."Rueca encouraged, despite the efforts by law enforcement, which include Chinese language reporting hotlines, neighbors must remain diligent.According to SFPD documents, the three attackers may also be tied to multiple auto burglaries.The San Francisco Police Officer's Association union is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest."These random acts of violence targeting our Asian community members are no accident and they must end. The SFPOA stands with our Asian community and all San Franciscans in wanting these perpetrators to be caught and held accountable," says Tony Montoya of the SFPOA.SFPD continues to ask the community to be on alert in order to stay safe and encourage those who are witnesses to a crime or part of one to call 415-558-5588, which will provide Cantonese and Mandarin translation.