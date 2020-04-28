Video shows avalanche hit during rescue operation for 2 stranded hikers in San Jacinto Mountains

Officials say warmer temperatures soften and melt the snow, which in turn causes the avalanches.
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County rescuers managed to capture dramatic footage of an avalanche during a rescue operation for two people in the San Jacinto Mountains last week.

The video of last Friday's rescue was posted to Youtube to show how dangerous a situation like that can be, according to the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit.

The crew was in the process of rescuing two hikers who got caught in an avalanche when a second avalanche was triggered nearby.

The hikers were rescued by helicopter after getting stuck on the mountain, unable to move after losing their equipment in the avalanche.

