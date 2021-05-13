Barricaded suspect crashes through window after SWAT team deploys tear gas in Beverly Hills home

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows dramatic end to Beverly Hills barricade situation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video showed the tense end of a standoff involving a barricaded suspect at a home in Beverly Hills that prompted a response from a SWAT team.

Beverly Hills police said officers responded to a battery call around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Stanley Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard.

Footage from the scene appeared to show a man climbing out a window of the home as glass shatters around him after police deployed tear gas inside the residence.

An officer could be heard on a loudspeaker telling the suspect "your mother is concerned about your safety" before the man exited the home.

Police did not provide further details on what led to the SWAT team being deployed, but said the suspect was taken into custody late into the 11 p.m. hour.

One victim involved in the situation was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Details regarding how the victim was hurt or the extent of the injuries were unclear.

As the standoff was still unfolding, residents in the neighborhood were advised to stay indoors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countybarricadeswatstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA vax sites, pharmacies gear up to inoculate kids ages 12+
Video captures moment crowded balcony collapses in Malibu
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce small business relief program
Fatal Tesla crash on 210 Freeway near Fontana prompts investigation
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Show More
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
Where new COVID outbreaks happened after states reopened
Hefty salaries paid out as PG&E fire victims await payments
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
More TOP STORIES News