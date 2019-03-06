Video shows dramatic SWAT raid of home in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a dramatic early morning raid done by the West Orange County SWAT team in Westminster.
It was part of an investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-six people were arrested in the raids, which took place at two separate homes in the area.
No one was injured, and it was unclear what or if anything was recovered inside.
Investigators monitored the homes for the last two months.
