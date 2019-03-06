Video shows dramatic SWAT raid of home in Westminster

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows a dramatic early morning raid done by the West Orange County SWAT team in Westminster.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a dramatic early morning raid done by the West Orange County SWAT team in Westminster.

It was part of an investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-six people were arrested in the raids, which took place at two separate homes in the area.

No one was injured, and it was unclear what or if anything was recovered inside.

Investigators monitored the homes for the last two months.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
westminsterorange countygamblingcaught on videoswatraid
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, raising death toll to 21
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
Inglewood passes temporary rent control ordinance amid rent hikes
Man arrested for beating OC family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
Shooting at Carson dental office leaves 1 wounded
Show More
LAPD: Children left in motel room with $1M in meth
Water main break floods several businesses in Riverside
Burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura counties brace for storm
FDA announces birth control pill recall after packaging error
16-year-old rewarded for returning wallet with $700 inside
More TOP STORIES News