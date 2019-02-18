Home surveillance cameras captured an attempted rape and kidnapping in El Monte.Neighbors say they heard a woman screaming but didn't see anything, until they looked at their video.The footage shows a man running up behind a woman and grabbing her on the street.Police say the assault was reported late Saturday night in the area of Tyler Avenue and Brockway Street. An 18-year-old woman reported that she had been the victim of an attempted rape and kidnapping.The woman was walking when a man ran up from behind her, grabbing and knocking her to the ground.The suspect then pulled the victim out of view where he attempted to sexually assault her.The woman fought back, and struck the suspect multiple times in the face.The suspect punched the victim at least one time in the head.The woman was able to escape from the suspect and run back to Tyler Avenue.The search continues for the suspect. Police say he may be driving a white four-door compact vehicle.Anyone with information is urged to contact the El Monte Police Department.