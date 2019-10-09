Fireballs erupt after robbery suspect sprays Montreal store clerk with flammable liquid: Video

One person was injured during a fiery and violent attack during an attempted robbery inside a convenience store in Montreal.

Police released surveillance video which shows flames erupting everywhere after a robbery suspect sprayed the cashier with a flammable liquid.

Authorities are hoping the video will help them catch the suspect.

The store clerk suffered burns to his hands and face, along with a slash wound on his hand.
