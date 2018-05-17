Video shows Hollywood stabbing attack

New surveillance video has been released as police try to track down a man in a wheelchair who stabbed another man in Hollywood. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New surveillance video has been released as police try to track down a man in a wheelchair who stabbed another man in Hollywood.

The video outlines the attack that happened Saturday morning on Hollywood Boulevard near Whitley Avenue.

Detectives and witnesses say the victim, an employee of a nearby business, had approached a man in a wheelchair who was smoking marijuana near the business.

The two had a brief argument and then the man in the wheelchair stood up, pulled out a knife, and stabbed the victim in the arm.

The victim walked away and the suspect then left the scene.

Police initially arrested a 22-year-old homeless man in the stabbing, but then released him, saying they did not believe that individual was the one who committed the crime.
