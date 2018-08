Video shows Hollywood stabbing attack

New surveillance video has been released as police try to track down a man in a wheelchair who stabbed another man in Hollywood.The video outlines the attack that happened Saturday morning on Hollywood Boulevard near Whitley Avenue.Detectives and witnesses say the victim, an employee of a nearby business, had approached a man in a wheelchair who was smoking marijuana near the business.The two had a brief argument and then the man in the wheelchair stood up, pulled out a knife, and stabbed the victim in the arm.The victim walked away and the suspect then left the scene.Police initially arrested a 22-year-old homeless man in the stabbing, but then released him, saying they did not believe that individual was the one who committed the crime.