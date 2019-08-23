Video shows man being dragged from Philadelphia McDonald's by restaurant workers

By John Rawlins
PHILADELPHIA -- Cellphone video clips show a man being dragged feet-first from a McDonald's restaurant in Center City, Philadelphia.

The man who took the video says it occurred at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's located at 1706 Walnut Street.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he posted the video because he was disturbed by what he witnessed.

He said when he entered the store, the man who would later be dragged across the floor was accusing workers of having taken his food.

He told them he would not leave until they returned his food.

The man with the cellphone told ABC7's sister station WPVI-TV that he began filming the incident after two McDonald's employees aggressively began removing the man.

A statement attributed to the store's owner/operator in response to the incident reads:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred yesterday at the 17th and Walnut restaurant and are currently looking into this matter. Customer safety is a top priority at all of our restaurants, and the involved employees have been temporarily suspended while we work through this ongoing investigation."
