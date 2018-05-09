Video shows man stealing vehicle with girl inside, police say

The Aurora Police Department released surveillance video they say shows a man stealing a car with an 11-year-old girl inside.

AURORA, Ill. --
Police in west suburban Aurora, Illinois have released surveillance video they say shows a man stealing a vehicle with an 11-year-old girl inside.

The owner of a Jeep Cherokee was getting ready to fill up the vehicle with gas at a station at about 5:45 a.m. when police said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyrelle Pulley of Chicago, jumped into the vehicle.

Tyrelle Pulley.


The owner's 11-year-old daughter was still in the vehicle and jumped out while the Cherokee accelerated away from the gas station. The girl was not injured.

Police said before Pulley got into the Cherokee, he got out of a blue Dodge Charger that pulled up alongside the Jeep. Both vehicles fled north.

The Cherokee was later located by Illinois State Police on I-88 near the Eisenhower Expressway. Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed near First Avenue and Pulley was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Pulley has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

WLS-TV and Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
