New video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

The suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with an officer Sunday night in a residential neighborhood.
Doorbell video shows an officer repeatedly shouting at the man "Put your hands out, put your hands out." The man is crouching behind a car and then appears to stand up right before he is shot.
Police say the man was Tasered first, but continued to disobey orders and brandished a gun before he was shot.
Long Beach police said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. near 20th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Officers were in the area as part of a task force tackling violent crime in the area when they first encountered the man on a bicycle in the 900 block of E. 19 Street. They attempted to stop him but he tried to flee on foot.
LBPD said the man was "uncooperative" with officers and they deployed an apparent Taser to detain him after trying to de-escalate the situation.
"They did try various de-escalation techniques in an effort to prevent this kind of thing from happening," LBPD spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said. "But the suspect did open fire on the officers, which led to the officer-involved shooting. Definitely a dangerous incident."
The officers rendered aid to the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.
The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene. Police released a photo of the weapon the suspect allegedly had.
The two officers involved in the incident were not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
While police were in the neighborhood as part of an effort to address violent crime, local residents say they haven't seen any substantial increase in crime in the area.
Resident Karen Smith said the neighborhood used to see much more violence, but has been peaceful in recent years.
"Back in the day we used to sleep on the floor," Smith said. "Now we can sleep with the door open."
Resident Troy Wince agreed.
"I've been here seven years and I've never had any problem with anyone," Wince said.