PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday released body camera footage that shows a June 20 incident in which officers shot and wounded a man suspected of stabbing his ex-wife in Porter Ranch.
The videos depict the evening confrontation from the vantage points of multiple LAPD officers, who are heard repeatedly heard ordering Alen Alpanian to drop the kitchen knife in his hand.
"Drop it right now!" a voice says as Alpanian walks toward them on the residential street. "Beanbag him, right now!"
Beanbag rounds and a Taser were deployed without success, authorities said.
"Alpanian continued to walk toward the officers while holding the knife, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," the LAPD said in a statement. Six shots were fired.
It was unclear how many times the suspect was struck; he was hospitalized in stable condition.
No officers were hurt.
The police department also released the 911 call that preceded the shooting.
Alpanian's ex-wife was rushed to a medical center, where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Alpanian has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is due to appear in court again Aug. 9.