Surveillance video shows person walking away from Santa Ana home as fire erupts in garage

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at a house in the 1400 block of West Borchard Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Mike Summers of the Orange County Fire Authority.
Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in the garage within 12 minutes, making sure the fire did not extend into the residence, Summers said. The firefighters were also able to find the family's dog.
Venice woman loses home, dog in fire as neighbors blame growing homeless encampment
An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.