PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.
We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.
Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.
WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.
The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.
Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.
Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Thornton suffered a broken back.
Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash
WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News