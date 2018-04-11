Video shows stabbing of man on East LA bus, suspect sought

Surveillance video shows a knife in the suspect's hand moments before he stabs the victim on a public bus in East Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Detectives from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage viciously stabbing a bus passenger Monday morning in East Los Angeles.

The video shows a man standing in the aisle of bus near a number of seated passengers. Suddenly, he lunges forward, pulls out a knife and moves to stab the victim multiple times.

The suspect then exited the bus and ran away from the scene.

The bus rider who was stabbed is in critical condition. The surveillance video clearly shows the weapon in the suspect's hand before he stabs the bus passenger.

"Anybody who has any information on it, certainly we would ask them to call us and we will do the follow-up from there," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell. "The video is pretty good."

The crime occurred Monday at approximately 10:13 a.m. on a busy stretch of Whittier Boulevard near Gerhart Avenue on the 5700 block in a Montebello Public Transportation bus, Route 10.

The suspect was wearing a blue and orange striped shirt and green shorts at the time of the attack. He is described as a male Hispanic, in his mid-30s to early-40s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 to 180 pounds.

Those with information related to the incident can reach the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact "Crime Stoppers" on its website or by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
