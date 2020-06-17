Palmdale deputy saves infant who stopped breathing - Video

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the intense moments when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy helped save an infant's life in Palmdale.Security camera footage from May 31 shows two women run across a supermarket parking lot in the 3000 block of Ranch Vista Boulevard and frantically approach Deputy Cameron Kinsey with a child in distress.The child had stopped breathing and lost consciousness while the women were at a park for a demonstration, authorities said.Kinsey ran toward the women and performed a "mouth sweep" with his finger and dislodged vomit from the child.The child began to breathe and was alert again. Paramedics arrived shortly to treat the infant, who was taken to a hospital.The 11-month-old boy had swallowed a coin blocking his airway. Kinsey's move turned the coin sideways, saving the child's life.