Palmdale deputy saves infant who stopped breathing - Video

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the intense moments when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy helped save an infant's life in Palmdale.

Security camera footage from May 31 shows two women run across a supermarket parking lot in the 3000 block of Ranch Vista Boulevard and frantically approach Deputy Cameron Kinsey with a child in distress.

The child had stopped breathing and lost consciousness while the women were at a park for a demonstration, authorities said.

Kinsey ran toward the women and performed a "mouth sweep" with his finger and dislodged vomit from the child.

The child began to breathe and was alert again. Paramedics arrived shortly to treat the infant, who was taken to a hospital.

The 11-month-old boy had swallowed a coin blocking his airway. Kinsey's move turned the coin sideways, saving the child's life.
