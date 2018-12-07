RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --Riverside police are asking for the public's help to track down an armed robbery suspect who shot and wounded a Circle K clerk in Riverside.
Investigators said the suspect entered the convenience store, located in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect then tried to rob the store at gunpoint. When the clerk was not able to open the register, the suspect physically assaulted the victim before shooting him once in the arm, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.
That clerk is going to be OK.
This isn't the first robbery this man has committed. Police said he's wanted for four other robberies in Riverside and Moreno Valley. He has been dubbed the "Silver Revolver Bandit."
If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Riverside Police Detective Karla Corbett at (951) 353-7134 or kcorbett@riversideca.gov or Riverside Sheriff Deputy Brian Sinclair at (951) 486-6816 or bsinclai@riversidesheriff.org.