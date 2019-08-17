Thieves use sledgehammers in smash-and-grab at Heist Jewelry in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three juveniles and an adult used sledgehammers to commit a smash-and-grab robbery at a store called Heist Jewelry in Santa Monica.Surveillance cameras show one suspect entering the store Thursday afternoon and using a sledgehammer to smash a jewelry display case at the store on Montana Avenue.The owner pushed the suspect outside.But a second suspect hit the owner with a sledgehammer.The owner suffered minor injuries.The suspects took off in a waiting car. Witnesses quickly called 911 with a description of the getaway car.Police immediately found the car and arrested all three suspects.A fourth suspect who did not make it into the getaway car in time was also found and arrested.Police say three of the suspects are juveniles. They were booked for conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and assault. The adult suspect was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.