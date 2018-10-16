VIDEO: Suspect caught burglarizing Hollywood Hills home

A burglary suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in the Hollywood Hills, and Los Angeles police are hoping to catch the crook.At about 3 p.m. on Oct. 3, a man pried open a sliding glass door with a concealed crowbar at a home in the 1600 block of Woods Drive, which is a few blocks north of the Sunset Strip.The suspect escaped with jewelry and watches before taking off in a possible 2007 gray or silver BMW with a blue convertible top. The car also had a black or dark blue paper plate with yellow writing.Police said the area has seen an increase in the number of residential burglaries in recent weeks.If you've seen or know the suspect, call the LAPD hotline at 877-LAPD-24-7.