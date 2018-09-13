VIDEO: Suspect shoots at 7-Eleven clerk with pellet gun

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting at a Northridge 7-Eleven clerk with a pellet gun.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting at a Northridge 7-Eleven clerk with a pellet gun.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday at the business in the 8200 block of White Oak Avenue at Roscoe Boulevard.

The store manager said the suspect tried to buy cigarettes but didn't have any money. He tried to grab the pack from the clerk, but he pulled away. That's when the suspect took out the pellet gun and shot at the clerk several times and missed.

As he ran out of the store, the suspect shot the glass entrance.

The store manager said the same man may have broken into a nearby house but fled as the owner called 911.
