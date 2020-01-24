Suspect caught on camera apparently smashing car windows in Whittier vandalism involving 50 vehicles

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was seen on home surveillance video appearing to smash the windows of multiple cars during a vandalism spree in Whittier.Whittier police responded to as many as 15 calls between 10 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday regarding vandalized vehicles.At least 50 vehicles were seen with smashed windows, a number that may increase.It appears a BB gun was used in the vandalisms and that an unspecified number of vehicles were also hit in La Habra and Pico Rivera, police said.A resident says a Ring doorbell camera captured a car driving by her home, where her vehicle's window was shattered. In the video, loud bangs are heard as the suspect's vehicle drives by cars parked on the street, immediately followed by car alarms sounding.The suspect is also believed to be connected to a drive-by shooting, in which three men were shot at with the BB gun in the 6200 block of Rockne Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. All men suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Pico Rivera sheriff's station.Police are asking residents to check security videos as they continue searching for the suspect.