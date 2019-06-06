BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police continue to search for several men accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint.
Detectives say three men followed the victim into a building on Wilshire Boulevard near Santa Monica Boulevard six weeks ago.
One man pointed a gun at the victim's face and demanded his property, police said.
He resisted and all three ran off.
They hopped into a newer model white Ford Explorer, driven by a fourth suspect.
Investigators believe the men may be from out of town, possibly the Bay area or Houston.
VIDEO: Suspects flee from scene after alleged attempted armed robbery in Beverly Hills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News