VIDEO: Suspects flee from scene after alleged attempted armed robbery in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police continue to search for several men accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint.

Detectives say three men followed the victim into a building on Wilshire Boulevard near Santa Monica Boulevard six weeks ago.

One man pointed a gun at the victim's face and demanded his property, police said.

He resisted and all three ran off.

They hopped into a newer model white Ford Explorer, driven by a fourth suspect.

Investigators believe the men may be from out of town, possibly the Bay area or Houston.
