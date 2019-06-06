VIDEO: Suspects flee from scene after alleged attempted armed robbery in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police continue to search for several men accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint.Detectives say three men followed the victim into a building on Wilshire Boulevard near Santa Monica Boulevard six weeks ago.One man pointed a gun at the victim's face and demanded his property, police said.He resisted and all three ran off.They hopped into a newer model white Ford Explorer, driven by a fourth suspect.Investigators believe the men may be from out of town, possibly the Bay area or Houston.