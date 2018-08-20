VIDEO: Suspects run over woman with car after trying to snatch purse with $75,000

A woman about to enter a gas station appears to be blindsided by two suspects going after her belongings, setting off a graphic chain of events.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman who was entering a Houston-area gas station with a purse containing $75,000 in cash appeared to be blindsided by two suspects who went after her belongings, setting off a graphic chain of events.

On Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office released video of the victim struggling with the suspects over her purse before she was run over by a suspect's backing car.

It all took place at about 10 a.m. that day at a Valero gas station.

According to the constable's office, a deputy noticed the scuffle between the suspect, the woman and her husband. At that point, a car backed into the woman and the suspects made off with the purse.

Before the incident, the suspects followed the woman from a bank where she made a large withdrawal of $75,000, Constable Mark Hermann's office said.

The deputy chased the suspects and arrested one of them. The constable's office is looking for additional suspects and another car that was involved in the scuffle.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It is believed that she is a co-owner of the Valero store.


Officials said that after the ordeal, the suspects did not get away with any of the cash.
