VIDEO: Suspects steal safe, jewelry, cash from Encino home

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into an Encino home and stealing a safe.The crime happened Dec. 23, 2018, in the 4400 block of Alonzo Avenue. Footage was released to the public Tuesday to help catch the suspects.In the video, a suspect is waiting in the car while the other goes to the rear of the residence and breaks a window.The suspect then enters the location and takes a small safe, cash and jewelry. The suspect throws the safe and items into the driveway, where the other suspect exits the vehicle and helps put the stolen goods inside.The suspects fled in a white 2015 to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson SUV.They stole a total of $150,000 in cash, jewelry and a handgun.If you recognize either man, you're urged to call police.