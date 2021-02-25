VIDEO: LAPD motorcycle officer struck by SUV, rushed to hospital

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was struck by an SUV and had to be rushed to the hospital following the crash in Jefferson Park Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at about 9:15 p.m. near Crenshaw and Adams boulevards during a felony stop. LAPD said the motorcycle officer was responding to a backup call.

Video captured by a bystander shows a silver SUV plowing into the officer and a cruiser parked next to the motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

Following the crash, the officer was rushed by paramedics to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The officer was in stable condition Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped was also taken into custody, but police did not disclose further details on that incident.
