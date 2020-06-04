Texas officers seen on video throwing man to ground for questioning arrest of black man

BAYTOWN, Texas -- An internal affairs investigation has been launched against two police officers in a Houston-area city seen on video arresting two men who were questioning why the officers were arresting a black man.
The incident happened in the city of Baytown, at the Baytown Market store on Tuesday.
Officers pulled over a 23-year-old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed the man, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.
In the video, an officer can be seen crossing the parking lot to the store's front and throwing a white man on the ground, then kicking him in the head as he sat on the curb.
A second officer confronts a black man who was also in front of the store and eventually arrests him.
Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. A Baytown officer is also heard on video using profanities.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gilmore for interfering with public duties.
Baytown P.D. issued the following statement:
"On June 2nd our officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baytown Market Convenience Store located in the 2900 block of Market Street. During that stop the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jostin Moore of Baytown, was arrested for traffic violations and an outstanding warrant out of Deer Park. During the course of the stop, a small crowd made up of several of Mr. Moore's associates began to gather outside the store. Two members of that group, 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore and 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips both of Baytown, were subsequently arrested as well for Disorderly Conduct-Language for their public use of profanities during the incident. Mr. Gilmore was also charged with Interfering with Public Duties through the Harris County District Attorney's Office for his actions during his arrest. Baytown Police Chief Dougherty has referred the incident to our Internal Affairs Division to conduct a complete and thorough review of the incident."
