A pair of thieves broke into a car in Rancho Cucamonga, not knowing a camera was on them the whole time.An Eyewitness News viewer sent us video showing the two men breaking into his car.The video even shows one spotting the camera, but it doesn't seem he realized it was recording.It happened around 2:40 a.m. Friday. The thieves stole work tools valued at around $2,000.The Rancho Cucamonga sheriff's station is investigating.