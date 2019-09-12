Surveillance video shows thieves stealing elderly shopper's wallet at Bay Area grocery store

By Cornell Barnard
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Police in the Bay Area are looking for your help to catch a couple of brazen thieves. The crime was caught on camera, targeting an elderly shopper inside a grocery store, the thieves then make off with her wallet.

It's a crime that has a lot of shoppers outraged.

"I think that's terrible," said Joyce Cohen.

Walnut Creek Police released new surveillance footage of two unidentified female suspects seen entering the Safeway store on Tice Valley Road on September 9.

Minutes later, the two find a possible victim, an elderly woman wearing a pink sweater. The unsuspecting shopper has no idea she's being watched.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing from an elderly woman in Walnut Creek. (Video Credit: Walnut Creek PD)


"It appears she's looking to take the purse or contents of the purse," said Walnut Creek Police Lt. Tracie Reese.

One of the suspects is seen on the footage trying to get close to the victim's purse but is interrupted by other shoppers, but finally makes her move, grabbing the woman's wallet. Seconds later both suspects are seen leaving the store.

Police say the victim didn't realize her wallet was gone until she tried to pay for groceries.

We showed the surveillance footage to Walnut Creek resident Dan Johnson.

"I don't know what kind of person would steal from an old lady. I hope we catch them," said Johnson.

The store is near the Roosmoor retirement community where Joyce Cohen lives.

"I'm going to be 87, it's just not fair," said Cohen.

"It's awful somebody would target an older person, especially that way... it could happen to anybody," said shopper Wendy Haworth.

The victim was not hurt.

Investigators are hoping somebody can help identify the suspects, in case they return. If you recognize them, you are asked to call Walnut Creek Police.
