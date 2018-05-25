VIDEO: Thieves make off with unique jewelry pieces from Beverly Hills pawn shop

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Brazen thieves made off with one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces from outside a high-end pawn shop in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The crime happened in an alley behind the Dina Collection in the 200 block of S. Beverly Drive at about 12 p.m. A store manager said two men broke into a vehicle that was parked at the store and ready to deliver jewelry for a private showing.

They said the thieves bashed the car window and took 40 to 50 pieces of one-of-a-kind items, including designer pieces from brands like Tiffany & Co. and BVLGARI.

The store owner said one of their buyers was picking something up and was inside the store for about two minutes when the crime happened.

Owner Yossi Dina won't say how much the jewelry is worth but added that the thieves will have a tough time trying to sell the items.

"It's very unique and one-of-a-kind. You don't make two of them," said Dina. "If anybody will have it, we'll know it belongs to us. The police have a picture of that. Every pawn shop in the country will have a picture of the stuff."

Dina said he's even willing to pay at least a $25,000 reward to get those pieces back. Meantime, police are also conducting their own investigation and are working to find the culprits.

Dina Collection had its own show, Beverly Hills Pawn, for five seasons.
