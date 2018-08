EMBED >More News Videos New time-lapse footage from atop Santiago Peak shows the Holy Fire's progression

New time-lapse footage from atop Santiago Peak shows the Holy Fire raging on nearby hilltops in Riverside County's Cleveland National Forest.Thursday can be seen turning to Friday as the flames and smoke continue to engulf the land and sky near the Lake Elsinore-Corona line.The Holy Fire had burned more than 18,000 acres as of Friday morning, the fifth day of the blaze.More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from homes in the area