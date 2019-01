<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5082088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shocking video shows a toddler in a car seat falling out of a moving car. The 2-year-old is OK. Authorities said the little girl was strapped into her car seat correctly, but the seat was not put into the car the right way. (Chad Cheddar Mock)